AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Carnival cruise ship

todayMarch 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Carnival Cruises

(NEW YORK) — The FBI is investigating a “suspicious death” of a female passenger aboard a Carnival cruise ship while it was en route to the Bahamas.

The incident occurred on Carnival’s Sunshine during its Feb. 27 voyage from the United States to Nassau, Bahamas, when medical staff and other crew members aboard the ship were made aware of an unresponsive passenger and life-saving measures were immediately attempted, according to a statement from the FBI’s field office in Columbia, South Carolina.

Despite the crew’s best efforts, the unidentified female passenger was pronounced dead on the ship of currently unknown causes.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” the FBI said. “As such, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members responded to process the passenger’s room once the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4.”

The “suspicious death” was isolated, according to the FBI, and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased.

This incident remains under investigation by the FBI.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

allergy-season-is-getting-longer-in-over-170-cities
insert_link

Health News

Allergy season is getting longer in over 170 cities

(NEW YORK) -- Temperatures have been on the rise in 203 U.S. cities since 1970, leading to longer allergy seasons in over 170 cities across the U.S., a new report by Climate Central finds. Climate change is bringing an earlier spring and later fall, the report found. This means a longer growing season for plants, allowing more than two weeks longer on average to grow, flower and release pollen. It's […]

todayMarch 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%