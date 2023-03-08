FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman on Carnival cruise ship

Carnival Cruises

(NEW YORK) — The FBI is investigating a “suspicious death” of a female passenger aboard a Carnival cruise ship while it was en route to the Bahamas.

The incident occurred on Carnival’s Sunshine during its Feb. 27 voyage from the United States to Nassau, Bahamas, when medical staff and other crew members aboard the ship were made aware of an unresponsive passenger and life-saving measures were immediately attempted, according to a statement from the FBI’s field office in Columbia, South Carolina.

Despite the crew’s best efforts, the unidentified female passenger was pronounced dead on the ship of currently unknown causes.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” the FBI said. “As such, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members responded to process the passenger’s room once the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4.”

The “suspicious death” was isolated, according to the FBI, and there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the passenger was found deceased.

This incident remains under investigation by the FBI.