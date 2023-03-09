AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

FDA says mammogram facilities must notify women if they have dense breast tissue to reduce cancer risk

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(WASHINGTON) — In a major effort to improve breast cancer prevention, the FDA will now require mammogram facilities to inform women if they have dense breast tissue.

About half of women have dense breast tissue, and many don’t know it. Doctors say having dense breast tissue does not pose an immediate threat to health, but it does increase breast cancer risk.

“Dense breast tissue is a common finding on mammograms, especially in younger women,” said Dr. Hal Burstein, a breast oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“It does not mean that a woman has breast cancer,” Burstein said. “It means she might be at slightly greater risk of breast cancer, and that the mammogram is slightly less helpful for early detection.”

Medical guidelines suggest most women should start getting regular mammograms starting at age 50, or even earlier depending on additional risk factors. Now, with this new FDA rule, mammogram facilities will be required to inform women if their results showed they have dense breast tissue.

Previously, more than half of states had this requirement, according to the FDA’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hilary Marston. Now, it will be a nationwide requirement, and facilities have 18 months to comply.

“The FDA wants all women to have access to this information,” Burstein said.

Armed with the right information, women with dense breast tissue may be able to talk to their doctor about whether or not they need to take additional steps to make sure breast cancer isn’t missed — such as more frequent screenings or additional imaging, like an ultrasound or MRI, Marston said.

About one in every eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

“It has been known for a long time that [dense breast tissue] makes it more difficult to see a cancer on a mammogram when it exists,” Marston told ABC News. “What’s evolved more recently in the science is an understanding that having dense breast tissue in and of itself is an independent risk factor for breast cancer.”

“The other important thing to know here is that you can’t tell just from the feel of your breasts, whether your breasts are dense or not. This is really a finding that is seen on mammography,” Marston said.

Marston said she hopes the FDA’s new rule encourages more women to seek mammograms they may have missed or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is so important at this point that women really go out, schedule your mammogram, get it done,” Marston said. “Find a local facility — and you can be assured that that local facility will provide a quality product.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fbi-adds-$50k-reward-in-nc-power-station-attacks,-as-sheriff-accuses-utility-company-of-stonewalling
insert_link

National News

FBI adds $50K reward in NC power station attacks, as sheriff accuses utility company of stonewalling

(NEW YORK) -- As the FBI offered up to $50,000 in new rewards for information on those responsible for sabotaging three North Carolina power plants in December and January, the sheriff in the county where two of the shooting attacks occurred accused a local utility company of stonewalling investigators. The two separate $25,000 rewards for information leading to the identification, arrests and prosecution of a suspect or suspects in the […]

todayMarch 9, 2023

Similar posts

Health News

Transgender health care is now protected in Minnesota

(ST. PAUL, Minn.) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order protecting and supporting access to gender-affirming health care for LGBTQ people in the state on Wednesday. The move comes amid Republican-backed efforts across the country to limit transgender health care for minors and young adults. “Minnesota strives to […]

todayMarch 9, 2023

AD
0%