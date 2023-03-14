AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Feed your cats and puppies Trisha Yearwood’s new animal food

todayMarch 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Dominik Bindl / Contributor

Not only is Trisha Yearwood well known for her many hits, she’s also known for providing tasty and wholesome food for animals. That’s why the “How Do I Live” singer has announced the extension of her Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection with a new line of cat food and specially formulated puppy food.

“All of our food is formulated for animals of all ages,” Trisha shared on her Coffee Talk Facebook series on Saturday, March 11, before adding a little disclaimer about the puppy food.

“So the regular dog food is fine to give your puppy. But a lot of people want a specific puppy food, so this was also formulated for a puppy. But I mix the dog food with the puppy for all my dogs. That also makes it easier to feed everybody. They love it,” Trisha said.

Fans and pet owners can shop the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection at its online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

axl-rose-performs-“welcome-to-the-jungle”-with-carrie-underwood-at-los-angeles-show
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Axl Rose performs “Welcome to the Jungle” with Carrie Underwood at Los Angeles show

Photo by Jeff Johnson Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood continue to solidify their musical friendship, with Axl once again turning up to join Underwood to perform the Guns N’ Roses classic “Welcome to the Jungle.” The collaboration went down Monday night as Carrie brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, marking the third time they've performed together onstage. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Carrie shared on Instagram. “Thanks, Axl, for showing […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%