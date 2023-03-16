AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

First round of March Madness begins Thursday

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
PhotoAlto/Sandro Di Carlo Darsa/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The First Four wrapped up Wednesday night, setting the field of 64 teams for this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and Arizona State Sun Devils advanced on Wednesday to the first round of competition, which begins on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and Pittsburgh Panthers toppled their opponents to move on in the tournament.

ABC News’ Will Reeve appeared Thursday on Good Morning America and previewed the first games in the March Madness schedule:

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jamie-lee-curtis-proudly-displays-her-oscar-with-that-other-‘everything-everywhere’-trophy
insert_link

Entertainment News

Jamie Lee Curtis proudly displays her Oscar with that other ‘Everything Everywhere’ trophy

ABC (NOTE CONTENT) Jamie Lee Curtis has been on a post-Oscars win high, posting all sorts of photos from and about last Sunday's awards show, but one recent snap really should get the blue ribbon. On Wednesday, Curtis posted a display of three trophies she won for Everything Everywhere All at Once: On the left, her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award; on the right, her shared cast Screen Actors Guild […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%