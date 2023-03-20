AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Five minors killed in crash after car veers off highway in New York: Officials

todayMarch 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(WESTCHESTER, N.Y.) — Five minors have been killed in a crash after a vehicle veered off a highway in Westchester, New York, according to officials.

The victims, four boys and a girl, ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old, according to a news release from Westchester County Public Safety.

The Nissan Rogue the children were traveling in hit a boulder, struck a tree and caught fire after it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officials said.

A 9-year-old boy survived the accident, officials say.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old was driving the car. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

Authorities identified those killed in the crash as: Anthony Billips Jr., 17; Malik Smith, 16; Zahnyiah Cross, 12; Shawnell Cross, 11; and Andrew Billips, 8.

The driver did not have a driver’s license or permit, Westchester County Executive George Latimer told reporters at a press conference on Monday.

The vehicle was rented by a relative and it remains under investigation how the underage driver had access to it, according to Latimer.

“The driver did not turn with the roadway [but] continued in a straight line,” Latimer said regarding an investigative reconstruction of the accident, adding that the car became “engulfed in flames.”

The victims are all from Derby, Connecticut, police said.

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Department.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

marvel-movie-moves:-longtime-producer-victoria-alonso-exits-marvel-studios
insert_link

Entertainment News

Marvel movie moves: Longtime producer Victoria Alonso exits Marvel Studios

Getty Images for Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, whose name has been seen in the credits of Marvel movies since 2008's Iron Man, has left the building, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the hit-making studio is characteristically mum, the trade reports Alonso left the studio Friday. No reason was given for the move. The exec, who was a co-producer on other MCU building blocks like 2011's Thor and […]

todayMarch 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%