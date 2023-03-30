Following school shooting, Sheryl Crow plays at candlelight vigil in Nashville

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Noted anti-gun violence activist Sheryl Crow performed Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil in Nashville following this week’s shooting at the city’s The Covenant School, which left six people dead, including three children.

Rolling Stone reports that Sheryl was joined by first lady Jill Biden, the mayor of Nashville, the chief of police, religious leaders, and alt-country musicians Margo Price and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show.

Sheryl, a Nashville resident herself, performed “I Shall Believe,” a song from her debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. The lyrics go, “Come to me now/ And lay your hands over me/ Even if it’s a lie/ Say it will be alright/ And I shall believe.”

Three months ago, Sheryl released a live version of “I Shall Believe” to benefit Sandy Hook Promise, a charity that was established after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. The charity educates and empowers youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes and communities.

Following The Covenant School shooting Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee tweeted, “Please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community.” Sheryl replied, “Oh yes… prayers. Sure hope all those prayers keep bullets from assault rifles from flying into our children.”

And when Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “My office is in contact with federal, state, & local officials, & we stand ready to assist,” Sheryl shot back, “If you are ready to assist, please pass sensible gun laws so that the children of Tennessee and America at large might attend school without risk of being gunned down.”