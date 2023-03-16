AD
Ford recalling over 1 million cars over brake hose issue

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Ford announced this week that it is recalling more than 1.2 million of its vehicles over a serious issue with its brake fluid hoses.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Ford Fusions and Lincoln MKXs sold between 2013 and 2018 have an issue where the front brake hoses may rupture and leak brake fluid.

“A brake fluid leak will increase brake pedal travel and extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of [a] crash,” the NHTSA said.

Owners will be notified about the recall in letters, the agency said. Dealers will replace the front brake hoses, free of charge, according to the NHTSA.

Owners can contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332, and ask about recall 23S12, or contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

