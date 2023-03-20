AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen shares the benefits of playing a Las Vegas residency

todayMarch 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Foreigner is heading to Las Vegas for their residency at The Venetian next week, and for frontman Kelly Hansen, these shows are a totally different experience than the ones they play when they are out on tour. 

“The Vegas residency is a casino, and in that sense it’s different because people are coming from all of the country, and in some circumstances all of the world, to one venue to come see you,” he says. “Which is an unusual and unique occurrence for us, which means we’re having a much broader audience at those shows.”

He adds, “I mean, these people make arrangements and spend a lot of time and money and effort to come see us play, so it’s really important that we’re there and not sick, and we’re taking care of ourselves and doing a good show.” 

And there are certainly some things he loves about playing Vegas. “For us it’s really great because we can just walk in from the hotel, and we’re very rested, we’re ready for an energetic show,” Hansen shares. “Sometimes, I have to admit, here and there, you know, after five or six shows in a week, that last one you’re going, ‘Oh how am I going to do this show tonight?’” 

Foreigner’s Las Vegas residency kicks off Friday, March 24. A complete list of Foreigner dates can be found at foreigneronline.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

def-leppard-drummer-rick-allen-issues-statement-on-florida-attack
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen issues statement on Florida attack

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Rick Allen, the drummer of Def Leppard, issued a statement exclusively to ABC News on Sunday in response to being violently assaulted in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last week. "Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren [Monroe] was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are […]

todayMarch 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%