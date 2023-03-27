AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley hospitalized following heart attack

todayMarch 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Nixon/Classic Rock Magazine/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Blaze Bayley has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

A post on Bayley’s Instagram published Sunday by the musician’s management team reads, “We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening & is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.”

The post adds that Bayley is “in good spirits,” however, his European tour dates scheduled for March and April have been postponed.

The Iron Maiden Twitter account also shared Bayley’s post alongside the caption, “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

Bayley joined Iron Maiden in 1994, and contributed to the albums The X Factor and Virtual XI. He parted ways with the group in 1999, after which longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson rejoined the band. He has remained Maiden’s singer ever since.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

fox-news-producer-who-sued-network-says-she’s-been-fired,-would-consider-testifying-on-behalf-of-dominion
insert_link

National News

Fox News producer who sued network says she’s been fired, would consider testifying on behalf of Dominion

(NEW YORK) -- The Fox News producer who sued the network last week alleging she was "conditioned and coerced" to give false testimony in the billion-dollar defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems has now been fired, according to amended complaints filed on Monday morning. In amended complaints filed in Delaware and New York Monday morning, former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg expanded on her earlier complaints, alleging that Fox […]

todayMarch 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%