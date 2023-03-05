AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 71

todayMarch 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Gary Rossington, guitarist for Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away Sunday at the age of 71, according to an announcement on the band’s Facebook page.

“It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today,” the band shared. “Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.”

The statement added, “Please keep [his wife] Dale, [his daughters] Mary [and] Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Rossington, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2005, was the last original member of Skynyrd’s lineup remaining in the group.  He had been the last surviving original member of the band, following the death of Larry Junstrom in 2019.

He played guitar on many of the band’s biggest hits, including “Simple Man,” which he co-wrote with Ronnie Van Zant, as well as “Sweet Home Alabama” — which he also co-wrote — and “Tuesday’s Gone.” He played slide guitar on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s signature “Free Bird.”

Rossington was one of the passengers who survived the October, 20, 1977 Mississippi plane crash that took the lives of Lynyrd Skynyrd members Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and Cassie Gaines and three others, though he broke both arms, legs, wrists, and ankles, in addition to his pelvis. 

Outside of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rossington, along with Skynyrd member Allen Collins, formed the Rossington Collins Band, which released two albums in 1980 and 1981 before disbanding in 1982. He also formed The Rossington Band with his wife Dale Krantz; they released two albums in 1986 and 1988.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-wrestling-competes-at-ncwwc
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Competes at NCWWC

KERRVILLE,TX: The Schreiner University Women's Wrestling team traveled to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to compete in the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship. The Mountaineers had four members qualify for the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championship tournament; Jordan Johnston, Odelia Lopez, Allicia Mahoe, and Victoria Craft. It was a weekend of improvement for the Mountaineers, as the team stepped up and showed out in a major way. Since their first appearance in the […]

todayMarch 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%