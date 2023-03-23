AD
Buck Country Music News

Get a peek into ‘My Kind of Country’ ﻿with Mickey Guyton

todayMarch 23, 2023

ABC

Mickey Guyton joined CBS Mornings Thursday, March 23, to share more about Apple TV+’s new country talent competition, My Kind of Country.

The series, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, will feature contestants from India, South Africa and Mexico, with Mickey, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck serving as mentors and scouts for the next big country star.

“Country music is universal and there are so many people that love country music outside of America that don’t necessarily have access to it, and this is giving them that opportunity,” Mickey said. “It’s really holding the door open and giving listeners that love country music another version of it.”

Additionally, the “Black Like Me” singer shared what she and her fellow mentors will be looking for.

“We’re definitely looking for tones. We’re looking for the stories,” Mickey noted. “You know, country music is stories about life, and we want to hear that within the artists. We want to hear, you know, a little twang in their voice like what you hear in country music. That’s stuff that we look for, for sure.”

My Kind of Country ﻿premieres Friday, March 24, on Apple TV+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

