Get a sample of Brothers Osborne’s new ‘Sampler’

Jerry Garcia Foundation donates prints to Florida’s History of Diving Museum
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images A collection of Jerry Garcia’s artwork has been donated to a new fundraiser for the History of Diving Museum in Florida. The Jerry Garcia Foundation has donated a 21-piece collection of museum-quality prints to the museum for its Dive Into Art & Music fundraiser, which takes place Friday. The donation was made to commemorate the Grateful Dead frontman’s love of scuba diving, as well as his commitment to […]