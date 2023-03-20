AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Get Miranda Lambert’s cookbook signed by her

March 20, 2023

Background
AD
ABC

To celebrate her upcoming cookbook, Y’all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin’ KitchenMiranda Lambert has announced that she’ll be holding three exclusive book signings.

Miranda will first visit the 5th Avenue Barnes & Noble store in New York City on April 25 at 12 p.m. ET. She will then stop by The Grove Barnes & Noble store in Los Angeles on April 28 at 11 a.m. PT. The three-stop book signings will conclude at her very own Pink Pistol store in her hometown of Lindale, Texas, on May 9 at 12 p.m. CT.

“Watching my mom and her friends, I saw the way pitching in, working together, loving music and being there for each other is the greatest gift you can have in life,” Miranda shares of the female friendship that’s highlighted in her book, alongside the special family recipes. “I think my mom inherited that gift from her mom, because they both attracted the most awesome group of girlfriends.”

Limited tickets priced at $38.11, plus an Eventbrite fee of $4, will be available at 11 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 21, via YallEatYetBook.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

