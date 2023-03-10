Get up to “Speed” with Parker McCollum’s new song

Parker McCollum gives fans a glimpse of his life in the fast lane with his autobiographical new song “Speed.”

Written by Parker alongside Ryan Beaver, the fast-tempo track finds the Texas native reflecting on the pace in which he lives life and the need to hit pause sometimes.

“My song ‘Speed’ is about my obsession with living fast,” Parker tells the press. “Life is always going a hundred miles an hour and it’s important to try and be aware of that and slow things down every now and then. As you get a little further along in life you start to enjoy the slow and easy life. It takes a little reflection and a little step back from everything to realize how important it is.”

“Speed” is the latest preview of Parker’s upcoming album, Never Enough. Other tracks include “I Ain’t Going Nowhere,” “Stoned” and Parker’s current single, “Handle On You,” which is number seven and climbing on the country charts.