Giant hail spotted as severe weather, tornado threat hits Texas

Sky Ferguson Thornburg

(NEW YORK) — Giant hail has fallen in parts of Texas on Thursday as severe weather — including at least one confirmed tornado — hits the state.

The National Weather Service Fort Worth warned residents to watch out for tennis ball-sized and golf ball-sized hail amid a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon.

“Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out through the evening,” National Weather Service Fort Worth tweeted.

A confirmed tornado was located over Fort Worth at 4:23 p.m. CDT, moving east at 30 mph.

Following the confirmed sighting, a tornado warning was issued for northwestern Dallas County Thursday evening, as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado moved toward the area.

A tornado watch is also in effect for parts of Texas and Oklahoma through 8 p.m. CDT Thursday.

As images of mandarin-sized hail stones cropped up on social media, the National Weather Service Fort Worth advised those looking to report them to wait until the hail stops falling before going out to find and measure the largest ones.