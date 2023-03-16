Gold Rush 2023 – The Hunt For Gold In The Hills

The hunt for the gold is on! It’s the 2023 Edition of JAM Broadcasting’s Gold Rush powered by Gold Cup Pawn! We would like to thank the above sponsors for making this contest possible!!!
Somewhere in the TX Hill Country is hidden a certificate, when found, can be redeemed for one ounce of gold provided by Gold Cup Pawn of Kerrville! The certificate is hidden on public land, outdoors, and is hidden somewhere that is easily accessible.
You must agree to the Contest Rules before beginning the hunt! Follow the Clues to bring you closer to the hidden certificate! The person that finds the certificate and returns it to JAM Broadcasting will be the winner.
You can show up at one of our live remote broadcasts at our sponsors location to visit with the leprechaun to get the clue a day early before we announce it on the air. This year you want to try to make every remote, because we will also give you a ticket for showing up to get the early clue. All of those tickets will be drawn from and Two (2) $1000 CASH prizes will be awarded to those that attended and show up for the drawing at Gold Cup Pawn on April the 21st.
Clues will be given until the gold certificate is found!
Good Luck and remember to read those Official Rules to begin your hunt!
Here is a list of the Live Remote Early Clue locations and times..
March 17th 4p-5p @ Gold Cup Pawn – 1315 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX
