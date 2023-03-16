Gold Rush 2023 – The Hunt For Gold In The Hills

AD

The hunt for the gold is on! It’s the 2023 Edition of JAM Broadcasting’s Gold Rush powered by Gold Cup Pawn! We would like to thank the above sponsors for making this contest possible!!!

Somewhere in the TX Hill Country is hidden a certificate, when found, can be redeemed for one ounce of gold provided by Gold Cup Pawn of Kerrville! The certificate is hidden on public land, outdoors, and is hidden somewhere that is easily accessible.

You must agree to the Contest Rules before beginning the hunt! Follow the Clues to bring you closer to the hidden certificate! The person that finds the certificate and returns it to JAM Broadcasting will be the winner.

You can show up at one of our live remote broadcasts at our sponsors location to visit with the leprechaun to get the clue a day early before we announce it on the air. This year you want to try to make every remote, because we will also give you a ticket for showing up to get the early clue. All of those tickets will be drawn from and Two (2) $1000 CASH prizes will be awarded to those that attended and show up for the drawing at Gold Cup Pawn on April the 21st.

Clues will be given until the gold certificate is found!

Good Luck and remember to read those Official Rules to begin your hunt!



Here is a list of the Live Remote Early Clue locations and times..

March 17th 4p-5p @ Gold Cup Pawn – 1315 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

March 22nd 4p-5p @ Tellus Equipment – 884 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX

March 23rd 4p-5p @ Five Star Rental – 1510 Medina Hwy, Kerrville TX

March 24th 4p-5p @ The Bubble Tea Factory – 334 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

March 28th 4p-5p @ Ken Stoepel Ford – 400 Sidney Baker Street South, Kerrville, TX

March 29th 4p-5p @ Cardoshinsky Confections – 204 Cully Drive Suite 300, Kerrville, TX

March 30th 4p-5p @ Wild Birds Unlimited – 855 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

March 31st 3p-4p @ Dickeys Barbecue Pit – 881 Junction Hwy, Kerrville TX

April 3rd 4p-5p @ Breathe Freely – 317 Sidney Baker St. S Ste 200, Kerrville, TX

April 4th 4p-5p @ The Auto Spa – 1010 Sidney Baker St, Kerrville, TX

April 5th 4p-5p @ Sante Clinical Research – 1230 Bandera Hwy, Kerrville, TX

April 6th 4p-5p @ Water Tree Kerrville – 431 Quinlan St. Suite B, Kerrville, TX

April 7th 4p-5p @ Gold Cup Pawn – 1315 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

April 11th 4p-5p @ Parenting Resource Center – 718 Alpine Drive, Kerrville, TX

April 13th 4p-5p @ NobiliTea – 528 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX

April 14th 3p-4p @ Security State Bank and Trust – 1130 Junction Hwy, Kerrville, TX

April 21st 4p-5p @ Gold Cup Pawn (Drawing Day and Gold Award if found)

Good Luck and read the Official Rules before starting your hunt!

AD