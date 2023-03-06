AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Good Things’ and better things: Dan + Shay ready “the best material of our career so far”

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Dan + Shay‘s follow-up to 2021’s Good Things is shaping up to be even better things.

That’s because last year, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney decided to go back to their beginnings as they celebrated a career milestone.

“We’ve been together for 10 years, been able to, like, live out our dreams, all this cool stuff,” Dan tells ABC Audio. “Like aren’t we the luckiest guys in the world? And [we] kinda sat back down and just got a guitar like we did when we first met. And we hit this creative stride.”

That included setting the bar high when it came to writing songs.

“We kinda set a goal,” Dan continues. “We’re like, ‘We’re gonna write 50 songs this year’ — which, like, doesn’t seem like that many for just songwriters in Nashville. We’ve got people writing 150 songs, 200 songs.”

“But with how busy we are,” he explains, “it was, like, a manageable goal. And we did, and we just blew past that. And I feel like we wrote our best material of our career so far.” ﻿

Dan + Shay currently have a top 20 hit with “You,” the latest single off Good Things.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

kelly-hansen-on-foreigner’s-final-tour:-“i’d-rather-go-out-at-the-top-of-our-game”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Kelly Hansen on Foreigner’s final tour: “I’d rather go out at the top of our game”

Courtesy Live Nation Foreigner is set to kick off their final tour this summer. While some may question whether it’s the right time for them to say goodbye to the road, the band’s current lead singer, Kelly Hansen, thinks the timing’s perfect. “I’d rather go out at the top of our game than to be out there doing it less than it should be, as I’ve seen so many times over the […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%