Buck Country Music News

Grab a pint of Jimmie Allen’s new peach cobbler Frobert

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
Chris Beyrooty/CBS

Jimmie Allen has teamed up with The Frozen Farm to launch a special peach cobbler-flavored Frobert named after his mom.

“Y’all, I am so excited to finally announce my partnership with The Frozen Farmer and introduce you to — MISS ANGIE’S PEACH COBBLER FROBERT,” he writes on Instagram alongside an announcement video. “Frobert is a blend of ice cream and sorbet, so prepare your tastebuds for this epic explosion of flavor and get used to hearing that word!” 

“We took my mama’s secret peach cobbler recipe and packed it into creamy, pint-sized goodness! With fresh-from-the-farm peaches and spoonfuls of sticky sweet cobbler crumbles, we promise this is a treat you’ll want an extra scoop or two of!” Jimmie adds. 

Jimmie and The Frozen Farmer’s Miss Angie’s Peach Cobbler Frobert will be available in more than 2,100 of Kroger Co.’s family of stores, including Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Fry’s and Ralphs, this month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

