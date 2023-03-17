AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Grief will become a big blue monster in Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” music video

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran releases “Eyes Closed” Friday, March 24, which will officially launch his next music era.

The track, as he previously revealed, is about grappling with the death of his friend Jamal Edwards. Ed explained the music video will further illustrate his grief by allowing it to physically manifest as a furry blue monster that follows him around.

“When I was thinking of concepts for the Eyes Closed music video I wanted to make a video inspired by movies like Harvey, where the main character has an imaginary friend who’s a giant rabbit that no one can see,” he wrote on Instagram while sharing a brief teaser of the upcoming film. “There’s also a book I read my daughters where sadness is encapsulated by an imaginary creature.”

He continued, “Often sadness is something that follows you around, engulfing the rooms you’re in, and you can feel and see it, but no one else around you can. So I decided to create my own big blue monster for the video.”

The singer explained the monster only “gets bigger and bigger as the video goes on, til he takes up whole rooms, and is all I can see, just like sadness.”

Ed expressed how proud the music video makes him, adding, “I LOVE the big blue monster.” He apparently loves it so much it will “be popping up places and available soon.”

He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that.

“Eyes Closed” will premiere Friday, March 24. It’s the first single to be released off his upcoming album, , which is pronounced Subtract. That arrives May 5.

Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who is credited for launching Ed’s career, unexpectedly passed away in 2022. He was 31. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

here’s-what-you-can-expect-for-2023-cmt-music-awards-week
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMT Music Awards Week

Courtesy of CMT CMT has just announced the star-studded programming for this year's CMT Music Awards Week.  Happening from March 27 to April 2, the network will air several original programs, including two new CMT Storytellers episodes featuring Dierks Bentley and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown. It will also air CMT Defining, a new series of specials that will highlight the career of a featured female artist, in celebration of CMT Next Women of Country's 10th anniversary. Carly Pearce will be the spotlight artist […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%