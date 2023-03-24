AD
Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in ski crash trial

todayMarch 24, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow has taken the stand in the civil trial for a ski accident that occurred on February 26, 2016.

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, filed a lawsuit in January 2019 accusing Paltrow of crashing into him on the slopes at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah, claiming he was left “seriously injured” as a result.

Sanderson’s original complaint claims that Paltrow allegedly “skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

In an amended complaint filed in February 2019, Sanderson changed the value of damages he is seeking in the lawsuit from $3.1 million to $300,000.

Paltrow filed a countersuit in which she claimed it was Sanderson who crashed into her, delivering a “full ‘body blow'” when he “plowed into her back.”

The award-winning actress called Sanderson’s lawsuit an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth.”

Paltrow said her injuries were “relatively minor” and that she is only seeking “symbolic damages” of $1 plus costs for lawyers fees from Sanderson for defending herself against “this meritless claim.”

So far in the trial, the jury has heard opening remarks from both Paltrow’s and Sanderson’s attorneys, as well as testimony from a slew of doctors and a person Sanderson’s defense claims is the sole witness of the crash.

Sanderson’s ex-girlfriend and two of his daughters have also taken the stand, as did the brother of Sanderson’s son-in-law.

Paltrow’s attorney said the Goop CEO’s husband, Brad Falchuk, who was her boyfriend at the time of the accident, and her two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, will take the stand in the trial.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

