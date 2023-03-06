AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles, in a dog costume, guest-stars in new Jenny Lewis video

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Erskine/Columbia

Harry Styles is a gracious host: Not only did he invite singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis to open for him on tour, he also made a cameo appearance in her new video.

The video is for Jenny’s song “Puppy and a Truck.” As she sings the song, we see her in bed, on her tour bus, on a beach, onstage and backstage. In many scenes her real-life puppy is with her, but there’s also a figure dressed in a dog costume hanging around. At one point, Jenny and the person in the dog costume skip down the beach together.

At the very end of the clip, the dog removes his head and — ta-dah! It’s Harry! He grins and makes peace signs to the camera as the video ends.

In a statement, Jenny says the experience of opening for Harry and meeting his “loving audience” “after such a long period of isolation … brought me back to life.”

Of course, Harry is no stranger to wearing a dog costume: In his 2020 Vogue cover story, his sister, Gemma, revealed, “Harry … had a little dalmatian-dog outfit, a hand-me-down from our closest family friends. He would just spend an inordinate amount of time wearing that outfit.” 

To celebrate Harry’s birthday in 2021, his mom, Anne Twist, posted an adorable picture of little Harry wearing a black-and-white spotted dog costume and confirmed to a fan that it was the dog outfit that Gemma had referred to.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-f.-gibbons,-peter-frampton-&-more-pay-tribute-to-the-late-gary-rossington
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Billy F. Gibbons, Peter Frampton & more pay tribute to the late Gary Rossington

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach Gary Rossington, guitarist and last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, passed away Sunday at the age of 71. The news prompted several artists to take to social media to pay tribute to the legendary guitarist. “Gary Rossington’s loss is especially profound to us as we’ve spent countless hours in his company on tour and elsewise,” ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons shares. “We facilitated getting Lynyrd Skynyrd on the […]

todayMarch 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%