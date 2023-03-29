AD
HBO releases trailer to final season of ‘Barry’

todayMarch 29, 2023

Background
HBO/Merrick Morton

On Wednesday, HBO released the full trailer to the fourth and final season of its Emmy-winning dramedy series Barry.

The coming attraction certainly leans heavier into the drama, with Bill Hader‘s titular hitman literally and figuratively beating himself up for everything he’s done that landed him in prison, where season 3’s finale found him.

“I’m a good person,” he growls, trying to convince himself. “That is who I am.”

The acclaimed show’s other cast members are also seen, both behind bars — like Stephen Root‘s Funches — and on the outside, including Emmy winner Henry Winkler‘s Gene.

Sarah Goldberg‘s Sally confides to a friend, “The guy I was dating in LA killed my acting teacher’s girlfriend. I think I might be in a lot of trouble.”

Hader directed all eight episodes of the fourth and final season, which kicks off with two episodes Sunday, April 16, at 10 p.m. on HBO.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

