AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Here’s what you can expect for 2023 CMT Music Awards Week

todayMarch 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of CMT

CMT has just announced the star-studded programming for this year’s CMT Music Awards Week

Happening from March 27 to April 2, the network will air several original programs, including two new CMT Storytellers episodes featuring Dierks Bentley and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown. It will also air CMT Defining, a new series of specials that will highlight the career of a featured female artist, in celebration of CMT Next Women of Country’s 10th anniversary. Carly Pearce will be the spotlight artist for the first special.

Here’s the full programming for CMT Music Awards Week﻿:

Monday, March 27, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Nominee Special

Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Kane Brown

Wednesday, March 29, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley

Thursday, March 30, at 10 p.m. ET: CMT Defining: Carly Pearce

Sunday, April 2, at 7 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Red Carpet (Live)

Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m. ET: 2023 CMT Music Awards (Live)

Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET: CMT Music Awards Extended Cut 

For more information, visit CMT.com.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paul-rodgers-says-goodbye-to-gary-rossington;-lynyrd-skynyrd-music-sees-bump-following-guitarist’s-death
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Paul Rodgers says goodbye to Gary Rossington; Lynyrd Skynyrd music sees bump following guitarist’s death

Geffen Records Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington passed away earlier this month, as previously reported, and now it appears he's been laid to rest. Rocker Paul Rodgers seemed to reveal the news when he shared a picture of himself with his Free/Bad Company bandmate Simon Kirke on social media, writing, “Pilgrimage complete. Saying goodbye to Gary Rossington, a friend of 50 years!” Meanwhile, Rossington's death has sparked renewed interest in the band’s music. Billboard reports the band’s catalog has seen a 16% bump in streams […]

todayMarch 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%