AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“I was knocked out”: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick reflect on falling in love more than 35 years ago

todayMarch 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reflecting on their decadeslong love story.

The two actors met on the set of the movie Lemon Sky in 1987 (it aired on PBS the following year), and the rest, as they say, was history.

“I was knocked out,” Bacon, 64, told People of seeing future wife Sedgwick, 57, for the first time. “I thought she was amazing.”

Sedgwick, who hadn’t seen Bacon in the now-iconic film Footloose at the time, said her first impression of him was, “He thinks he’s really cool.”

The pair eventually went on their first date, and Sedgwick said the morning after she realized Bacon was the one for her.

“I remember waking up and going, ‘I feel like home,'” she said. “I realized, ‘Oh, that was him.'”

Bacon and Sedgwick married in September 1988 and have two children together, 33-year-old son Travis Sedgwick Bacon and 31-year-old daughter Sosie Ruth Bacon.

Sedgwick said she and Bacon have “always been each other’s biggest support and fans” and credited their successful marriage to a “crucial” sense of humor, calling her husband “very freaking funny.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

hbo-releases-trailer-to-final-season-of-‘barry’
insert_link

Entertainment News

HBO releases trailer to final season of ‘Barry’

HBO/Merrick Morton On Wednesday, HBO released the full trailer to the fourth and final season of its Emmy-winning dramedy series Barry. The coming attraction certainly leans heavier into the drama, with Bill Hader's titular hitman literally and figuratively beating himself up for everything he's done that landed him in prison, where season 3's finale found him. "I'm a good person," he growls, trying to convince himself. "That is who I […]

todayMarch 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%