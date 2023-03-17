AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Banshees’ Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan could join ‘Gladiator’ sequel, and more

todayMarch 17, 2023

The Banshees of Inisherin‘s Barry Keoghan is in talks to star in Ridley Scott‘s untitled Gladiator sequel, alongside Paul Mescal, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Mescal will reportedly play Lucius, the son of Lucilla — played by Connie Nielsen — and the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. Scott’s first Gladiator movie, released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the patricidal self-appointed Roman emperor Commodus. The movie won the Oscar for best picture, while Crowe earned best actor honors…

Deadline reports FBoy Island, canceled at HBO Max in December after two seasons, has been picked up by the CW, along with a spinoff, FGirl Island. FBoy Island, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, follows three women who move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed ‘FBoys,’ there to compete for cold, hard cash…

Netflix’s You spent a second week at #1 on the streaming TV chart, though it slipped slightly in the week after its fourth season premiered. You, starring Penn Badgley, had 1.47 billion minutes of viewing time for the week of February 13-19, according to The Hollywood Reporter. New Amsterdam, also on Netflix, came in second with 1.05 billion minutes viewed…

Fathom Events is bringing back The Big Lebowski to the big screen for its 25th Anniversary with two shows each on April 16 and April 20. The event also includes exclusive commentary from feature film historian and critic Leonard Maltin, who will provide insights into the films. The Coen Brothers‘ cult classic, starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and John Turturro, debuted in 1998 and went on to gross nearly $47 million. Information on tickets and showtimes for the Fathom event are available at FathomEvents.com

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayMarch 17, 2023

