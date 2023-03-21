AD
Entertainment News

In Brief: Kate McKinnon stars in 'In the Blink of an Eye' film, and more

March 21, 2023

Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon has been tapped to star in the upcoming feature In The Blink of An Eye directed by Andrew Stanton, the Oscar-winning helmer of Finding Nemo and WALL-E, sources tell Deadline. The film, per the outlet, “follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years,“ that “intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life.” McKinnon will next be seen in Barbie, opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, due out this summer…

Variety reports Get Out, Us and Nope filmmaker Jordan Peele is set to release a fourth as yet untitled film, slated for a December 25, 2024 debut. Details on the movie, including plot, genre or possible stars, are being kept under wraps…

The Shield alum Michael Chiklis has joined the cast of Hotel Cocaine, alongside Danny Pino, according to Deadline. The crime thriller follows a Cuban expatriate, played by Pino, who is the general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late 1970s and early ‘80s. Chiklis will play Agent Zulio “who will stop at nothing to shut down the drug trade, even if it means using innocent civilians to accomplish his ends,” per the outlet. Chiklis will next be seen in The Senior, a football drama from Rod Lurie

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Luke Combs expecting baby no. 2 with wife Nicole

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM Party of four now loading! Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child.  The couple, who are already parents to 9-month-old son Tex, announced the baby news in a joint post on Instagram Monday night. Alongside a slideshow of photos of the family, with Tex wearing a shirt that read "big brother" on the back.  "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

