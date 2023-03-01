In Brief: ‘Matlock’ reboot nabs ‘She-Hulk’ vet; ‘Billions’ star back, and more

AD

Deadline reports She Hulk: Attorney at Law executive producer and director Kat Coiro will direct and produce the pilot episode of a reboot of Matlock starring Kathy Bates in the title role. Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner Bates is executive-producing the reworking of the original show, which starred the late Andy Griffith and ran for nine seasons altogether from 1986-1992, six on NBC and a final three on ABC…

Showtime announced on Tuesday that Damian Lewis is returning to Billions for season seven. The actor, who left at the end of the show’s fifth season, will reprise his role as Bobby Axelrod in six of the new season’s 12 episodes. Bobby was last seen going on the run from legal troubles and settling in Europe. Showtime reveals that in season seven, “Alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world.” Billions — which also stars Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff — returns later this year…

The Office alum Jenna Fischer is joining the cast of Tina Fey‘s upcoming Mean Girls film, based on her hit Broadway musical, set for Paramount+, according to Deadline. Fischer will play Cady Heron’s mother, originally portrayed by Ana Gasteyer in the 2004 movie. Fischer joins previously announced castmembers Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Fey, Tim Meadows, Avantika, Christopher Briney and Bebe Wood. The first Mean Girls film grossed over $130 million worldwide…

Variety reports Heroes and NOS4A2 alum Zachary Quinto, who also played Spock in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek film trilogy, has been tapped for a starring role in the NBC drama pilot Wolf, inspired by the books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars by the late Oliver Sacks. Wolf, per the network, will follow “a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist — played by Quinto — and his team of interns as they explore the last great frontier, the human mind, while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health”…

Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates and Alfre Woodard are set to star in the upcoming feature comedy Summer Camp, according to Deadline. The movie follows three childhood friends who spent their childhood summers together at sleepaway camp. After drifting apart they attend a camp reunion, where they’re reminded of how much they need each other. The film is set to begin shooting in April…