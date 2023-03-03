AD
Buck Country Music News

Ingrid Andress gives ‘Good Person’ the deluxe treatment

todayMarch 3, 2023

Warner Music Nashville

Ingrid Andress has dropped a deluxe edition of her sophomore album, Good Person.

The 16-track collection includes three additional songs: “Wish You Would,” “Treated Me Good,” and “Runnin” with pop singer JP Saxe. First released in August 2022, the leaner 13-song set was introduced with Ingrid and Sam Hunt‘s single, “Wishful Drinking.”

Ingrid’s debut solo album, Lady Like, featured the singer’s first-ever No. 1 hit, “More Hearts Than Mine,” which topped the Mediabase Country chart in April 2020. 

Ingrid is currently touring across the country on her The Good Person Tour, with Madeline EdwardsCarter FaithNick Wilson and Blü Eyes as opening acts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

