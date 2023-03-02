Inmate convicted of assault retaken into custody after accidental release from jail

HSCOTexas/Twitter

(HOUSTON) — A Texas inmate sentenced to 25 years for assault was retaken into custody on Wednesday after being let go a day earlier due to a clerical error from the Harris County Jail, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help on Wednesday through its social media accounts to help recapture the convicted inmate, 61-year-old Marcelo Perez Campos.

Authorities found Campos that night, according to a tweet from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The sheriff’s office said he was taken in without incident in the southeast area of Houston.

“He will now be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” a release said. According to ABC affiliate KTRK, in Houston, Campos was convicted of shooting a family member multiple times in February of 2021.

“An internal investigation will be conducted to determine if any possible policy or procedural violations occurred,” the sheriff’s office said on social media regarding the error.

Harris County jail has been subject to criticism in recent months. In a letter from Brandon S. Woods, executive director of the Texas Commission of Standards, the prison failed to meet standards during an inspection. According to the letter from September of 2022, violations included inmates being locked in cells for 48 hours and having a lack of provision in hygiene as well.

“You are hereby notified that the jail in your county fails to comply with minimum standards established,” the letter said.

There have also been a number of inmate deaths inside the Harris County Jail. According to custodial reports from January and February of 2023, at least 20 inmates have died from either suicide or law enforcement.

The Harris County sheriff’s office didn’t respond to ABC News for comment on the custodial reports or letter from the Texas Commission of Standards.