AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Inmates caught after allegedly tunneling through cell wall, escaping from jail

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Via Sheriff’s Office of City of Newport News

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) — Two Virginia inmates are back in custody after they allegedly escaped from jail by tunneling through a cell wall, authorities said.

The men, John Garza and Arley Nemo, escaped from the Newport News Jail Annex on Monday afternoon, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office said.

The men allegedly tunneled through a cell wall that led to the outside of the building and then climbed the security wall, according to the sheriff’s office. It was not immediately clear what tools were used in the jail break.

Authorities said they learned Garza, 37, and Nemo, 43, were missing during routine head count on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said early Tuesday that the two men had been arrested in Hampton, just outside of Newport News.

Nemo has been in custody since October on charges including credit card fraud, credit card larceny, forgery, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny, contempt of court and probation violation, according to the sheriff’s office. Garza has been in custody since December on charges including contempt of court, probation violations and failure to appear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-kate-mckinnon-stars-in-‘in-the-blink-of-an-eye’-film,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: Kate McKinnon stars in ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ film, and more

Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live alum Kate McKinnon has been tapped to star in the upcoming feature In The Blink of An Eye directed by Andrew Stanton, the Oscar-winning helmer of Finding Nemo and WALL-E, sources tell Deadline. The film, per the outlet, "follows three storylines, spanning thousands of years,“ that “intersect and reflect on hope, connection and the circle of life." McKinnon will next be seen in Barbie, opposite Margot […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%