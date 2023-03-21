AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“It sucks he’s not here”: Keanu Reeves talks the loss of ‘John Wick’ series co-star Lance Reddick at premiere

todayMarch 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lionsgate

(NOTE LANGUAGE) At the movie’s premiere at Los Angeles’ famed TCL Chinese Theatre Monday night, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves mourned the recent loss of his franchise co-star, Lance Reddick.

The versatile The Wire veteran, who played The Continental Hotel’s concierge, Charon, in the shoot-em-up series, died suddenly at 60 last Friday from what his rep called natural causes.

“He was a beautiful person, a special artist [and] a man of grace and dignity,” Reeves told Deadline Monday, declaring that Reddick had “such a passion for his craft.”

He added, “To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films is something very special to me.” Clearly emotional, Reeves added, “It f****ing sucks he’s not here.”

Series director Chad Stahelski and Reeves both dedicated the movie to their fallen friend, and for the premiere, Reeves and co-stars including Laurence Fishburne wore blue lapel ribbons in Reddick’s honor.

“…He was a great man, a great human [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him,” Stahelski told Deadline. “He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us.”

Reddick was given a standing ovation at the premiere, led by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake.

The actor is survived by wife Stephanie Reddick, daughter Yvonne, and son Christopher.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

newcomers-to-shine-on-the-2023-cmt-music-awards-ram-side-stage
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Newcomers to shine on the 2023 CMT Music Awards Ram Side Stage

CMT Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith are set to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.  A longtime staple stage for up-and-comers at the CMT Music Awards, past performers include Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum and Thomas Rhett. Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Kane's wife, Katelyn Brown, are slated to perform on the show as well. The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on […]

todayMarch 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%