“It sucks he’s not here”: Keanu Reeves talks the loss of ‘John Wick’ series co-star Lance Reddick at premiere

Lionsgate

(NOTE LANGUAGE) At the movie’s premiere at Los Angeles’ famed TCL Chinese Theatre Monday night, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves mourned the recent loss of his franchise co-star, Lance Reddick.

The versatile The Wire veteran, who played The Continental Hotel’s concierge, Charon, in the shoot-em-up series, died suddenly at 60 last Friday from what his rep called natural causes.

“He was a beautiful person, a special artist [and] a man of grace and dignity,” Reeves told Deadline Monday, declaring that Reddick had “such a passion for his craft.”

He added, “To have had the chance to work with him over the 10 years and four films is something very special to me.” Clearly emotional, Reeves added, “It f****ing sucks he’s not here.”

Series director Chad Stahelski and Reeves both dedicated the movie to their fallen friend, and for the premiere, Reeves and co-stars including Laurence Fishburne wore blue lapel ribbons in Reddick’s honor.

“…He was a great man, a great human [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him,” Stahelski told Deadline. “He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us.”

Reddick was given a standing ovation at the premiere, led by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group head Joe Drake.

The actor is survived by wife Stephanie Reddick, daughter Yvonne, and son Christopher.