Jackson Browne announces summer tour

todayMarch 23, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God’s Love We Deliver

Jackson Browne is hitting the road this summer. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new set of tour dates, in which he promises to treat fans to “songs spanning the length of his career.”

The tour kicks off June 13 in Columbus, Ohio, with stops in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Nashville, Austin, New Orleans and more, before wrapping August 2 in Clearwater, Florida. 

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates can be found at jacksonbrowne.com.

Written by: ABC News

