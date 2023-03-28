AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean almost became a bricklayer like his dad

todayMarch 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Did you know that Jackson Dean almost became a bricklayer? That, in fact, was his plan as he was about to start working. He wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps working the same job.

But the elder Dean saw the pure talent in his son and urged him to pursue a music career instead.

“I think he saw that I had a pretty good taste in what I wanted to do. He saw that I wasn’t up here to do ‘Hey girl’ songs. It was much bigger than that, and I think he saw that I could make a future out of it,” Jackson recalls.

“And I think that he saw that it was something that I really loved. Cause nobody in my family had ever done anything like that before. Nobody. Nobody that we know has done anything like what I’m doing,” he adds. “But I can tell you for a fact he did not want me to be a bricklayer. If you ever get the chance to meet my dad, he’s fallin’ apart. His knees are shot, rotator cuff surgery twice, and carpal tunnel. His back is shot, and he doesn’t want that for us.”

Jackson’s debut album, Greenbroke, dropped in 2022. The 10-song project includes Jackson’s current single, “Fearless,” as well as his number one hit, “Don’t Come Lookin’.”

On April 14, Jackson will release his first live record, Fearless (Live at the Ryman).

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-alarm-release-new-‘forwards’-single-“whatever”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Alarm release new ‘Forwards’ single “Whatever”

Courtesy of The Alarm The Alarm is giving fans another taste of their upcoming album, Forwards. The band has released the third single from the record, “Whatever,” along with a video that was inspired by frontman Mike Peters’ second battle with cancer in 2022. “I was inspired to write this song after hearing John Lennon sing ‘Whatever Gets You Thru The Night’ on the hospital radio,” Peters tells The Big Takeover, which premiered the video. “I thought to […]

todayMarch 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%