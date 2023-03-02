AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

James Cameron and his Avatar producing partner quizzed superfans about how to “improve” ‘Avatar 3’

todayMarch 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
20th Century Studios

There are directors who don’t read reviews, there are directors who lie and say they don’t read reviews, and then there’s James Cameron.

The Oscar-winning perfectionist director of the blockbuster Avatar franchise would have every reason to roll on into the planned third, fourth, and fifth films without looking back, seeing as The Way of Water just passed his Titanic as the third highest-grossing movie of all time.

However, The Hollywood Reporter notes Cameron and his producing partner Jon Landau recently sat down at Disney’s screening room in Burbank with fans who have specifically seen the movie already — one reportedly saw the more than 3 hour and 15-minute sequel eight times.

Afterward, the pair asked for feedback on the Oscar nominated movie, to “improve” the upcoming installments.

And while they’re all fans, Cameron says he wasn’t looking for fanboying and fangirling: “You guys can be totally honest with us, this is not just about telling us stuff we want to hear. It’s about telling us the stuff we … need to work on more,” the trade quoted him as saying.

Those in attendance quizzed the pair on plot points, and expressed what they thought of the film’s cutting edge computer graphics. They also gave their contact info so they could repeat the event after Avatar 3 opens December 20, 2024.

The Avatar movies were produced by 20th Century Studios, which like ABC News, is a subsidiary of Disney.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

metallica’s-james-hetfield-cast-in-upcoming-movie-﻿’the-thicket’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Metallica’s James Hetfield cast in upcoming movie ﻿’The Thicket’

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for P+ and MTV James Hetfield is returning to acting. According to Deadline, the Metallica frontman has been cast in the upcoming movie The Thicket, based on the 2013 novel of the same name. The film, which Deadline describes as a "dark western thriller," stars Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage, who is also producing. Hetfield made his dramatic acting debut in 2019's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and […]

todayMarch 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%