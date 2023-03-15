James Gunn announces he’s directing ‘Superman: Legacy’, due out July 2025

Warner Bros. Discovery

On Instagram Wednesday, James Gunn revealed that he is directing his script for Superman: Legacy after all.

The Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director-turned-co-CEO of DC Studios broke the news in a very personal caption to a comic picture of Supes sitting on a cloud and smiling.

“Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025,” he began, noting his brother Matt cried when he heard the date: It was their late father’s birthday.

James explained he once turned down a chance to direct a Superman film “years ago”: “I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

“Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes,” Gunn said, explaining that convinced him to take the job.

“Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it,” he expressed, adding, “I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey.”

As reported, Gunn and Peter Safran‘s tenure as co-CEOs/co-chairmen of DC Studios hit early turbulence with some fans when it was announced Henry Cavill wouldn’t be returning as the Man of Steel after he appeared as such in the after credits of Black Adam.

The former Witcher star had happily told fans late last year that he was indeed back as the hero, only to regretfully inform them weeks later that it wasn’t to be. “This news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he said at the time.