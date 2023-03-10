AD
Rev Rock Report

James Taylor announces classic concert livestream

todayMarch 10, 2023

Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images

James Taylor has a treat in store for his fans. The singer announced that on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET he’ll stream a “rarely seen” classic concert on YouTube.

James Taylor – In Concert will feature a 90-minute show filmed August 19, 1979, at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

And after Friday’s debut, fans who missed the initial airing will be able to watch it on demand on Taylor’s YouTube channel for seven days.

Fans will soon be able to see Taylor perform live, in person. He is scheduled to hit the road on a new tour this spring, with dates kicking off with a two-night stand in Woodinville, Washington, May 25 and 26. A complete list of dates can be found at jameestaylor.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

