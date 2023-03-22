AD
Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Aniston recalls hanging out at Cher’s house as a teen, sets record straight on eating all her food

todayMarch 22, 2023

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Wherever you hung out back in high school, it might not be as cool as the place where Jennifer Aniston used to kick up her feet.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed she would often hang out at Cher‘s house. Why? She was high school classmates with the singer’s son, Chaz Bono, back in the ’70s.

“Well I went to high school with Chaz and amongst our group of our gaggle, we would always go to [Cher’s] house because it was nice,” Aniston explained. “It was Cher!”

For those dying to know what it’s like inside the legendary singer’s home, Aniston recalled the beautiful chiffon curtains, saying the house “was just wild and wonderful.”

The Morning Show star also said Keith Richards was Cher’s neighbor at the time. She noted Cher has since changed residences.

While Aniston implied her group of friends didn’t really comprehend the magnitude of Cher’s fame, she said, “It was just fun to be able to hang out with [her].”

She also spoke about raiding the hitmaker’s snacks back in the day. “She had food from Belducci’s — as she likes to say — and she seems to think I ate it all,” Aniston remarked. She recalled Cher used to tell her, while mimicking the singer, “You ate me out of house and home.”

“I was not the only one partaking in the cold cuts,” she continued.

Aniston also revealed she and her friends “might have taken a peek” into Cher’s closet.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

