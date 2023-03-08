AD
Jennifer Lopez reportedly interested in $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades

todayMarch 8, 2023

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

﻿Jennifer Lopez﻿ and husband ﻿Ben Affleck﻿ are reportedly considering a very pricey mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

Dirt reports the couple are eyeballing the $64 million home, which offers eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across 16,000 square feet. This comes after the two were said to have backed out of escrow for a different home, which was being sold for $34.5 million.

That particular home’s listing has since been updated on Zillow to reflect an active status; it held a contingent status last month.

The pair were seen touring the much pricier mansion, which was put on the market by billionaire ﻿Michael Milken‘s son Gregory just last week. According to its Zillow listing, the mansion comes with a guest house, two studies, a large game room, a pair of playrooms, a “massive” kitchen and an oversized motor court.

The more luxurious perks include a resort-style pool and spa, breathtaking views of the city, media room, large walk-in closet, personal gym, geothermal HVAC system, an 8,000-square-foot backyard, multiple large flat lawns and “completely private grounds.”

It is unknown if the couple will be purchasing this mansion, but this comes after the pair unloaded several homes since they tied the knot last year.

Lopez has listed her luxurious Bel Air mansion for $42 million, while Affleck unloaded his bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades last year for $28.5 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

