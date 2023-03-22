Jennifer Lopez spills on new shoe collection and why there’s no rules in fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve

Jennifer Lopez has a new shoe line with Revolve, and the singer reveals she was very hands-on when it came to creating the new products.

Talking to InStyle about the JLo Jennifer Lopez line, which includes items like chunky platform pumps and bedazzled boots, she says this new offering “is a perfect reflection of me.”

Why is that? Said Jennifer, “I work closely on all creative aspects of everything I do from ideation at inception all the way through to the execution and creative collaboration on design and the aesthetics of the campaigns — and everything in between.”

The collection’s prices range from $145 to $275.

Although Jennifer loves her glam and dazzles, she also likes taking risks with her fashion. “I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress,” she said of her current line.

“I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules,” she continued. “Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!”

Fans can get their hands on the new JLo collection on Revolve.com.