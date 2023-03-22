AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jennifer Lopez spills on new shoe collection and why there’s no rules in fashion

todayMarch 22, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve

Jennifer Lopez has a new shoe line with Revolve, and the singer reveals she was very hands-on when it came to creating the new products.

Talking to InStyle about the JLo Jennifer Lopez line, which includes items like chunky platform pumps and bedazzled boots, she says this new offering “is a perfect reflection of me.”

Why is that? Said Jennifer, “I work closely on all creative aspects of everything I do from ideation at inception all the way through to the execution and creative collaboration on design and the aesthetics of the campaigns — and everything in between.”

The collection’s prices range from $145 to $275.

Although Jennifer loves her glam and dazzles, she also likes taking risks with her fashion. “I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress,” she said of her current line.

“I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules,” she continued. “Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!”

Fans can get their hands on the new JLo collection on Revolve.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-neil-diamond-musical-‘a-beautiful-noise’-launching-north-american-tour-in-2024
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

The Neil Diamond musical ‘A Beautiful Noise’ launching North American tour in 2024

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical If you’re a Neil Diamond fan who can’t make it to New York to see his Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, you’re now in luck: it may be coming to a city near you. Broadwayworld.com reports the musical is set to kick off a North American tour in the fall of 2024, hitting more than 25 cities. “Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on […]

todayMarch 22, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%