AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jeremy Renner shares adorable note from nephew as he recovers from snow plow accident

todayMarch 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner is sharing the adorable note his nephew wrote to him as he continues to recover from a snow plow accident. 

Taking to Instagram Stories Wednesday, the actor shared a screenshot of the note which read: “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

The Avengers star, 52, responded, “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”

In the next story, he shared a snapshot of two stuffed animals and captioned it, “my inside feelings.”

The posts come just months after Renner was involved in a New Year’s Day snow plow accident where he broke more than 30 bones. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

shawn-mendes-and-his-sister-star-in-campaign-for-shawn’s-new-tommy-hilfiger-capsule-collection
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Shawn Mendes and his sister star in campaign for Shawn’s new Tommy Hilfiger capsule collection

Shawn Mendes announced last year that he'd collaborate with the Tommy Hilfiger brand to create a capsule collection of sustainable clothing. Well, that collection, Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn, has now arrived, and Shawn stars in the campaign with his sister, Aaliyah Mendes, among others. In a statement, Shawn describes the collection as "amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of [the brand's] most classic clothing items." Among those items: a stars and stripes rugby shirt, twill chinos and […]

todayMarch 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%