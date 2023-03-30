AD
Rev Rock Report

Jerry Garcia Foundation donates prints to Florida’s History of Diving Museum

todayMarch 30, 2023

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A collection of Jerry Garcia’s artwork has been donated to a new fundraiser for the History of Diving Museum in Florida.

The Jerry Garcia Foundation has donated a 21-piece collection of museum-quality prints to the museum for its Dive Into Art & Music fundraiser, which takes place Friday. The donation was made to commemorate the Grateful Dead frontman’s love of scuba diving, as well as his commitment to protecting the ocean. 

The collection is made up of mostly sea-themed art and will also feature travel photos of Garcia family vacations in Hawaii.

“While Jerry Garcia is recognized as one of the greatest guitarists and musicians, he is in reality so much more,” Garcia archivist Peter Agelasto, who’s appearing at the event, shares. “By bringing together his love and respect for the ocean with his visual art, we’re showcasing another side of Jerry that fans will find fascinating.”

The exhibition, which will also feature a concert by the Grateful Dead tribute band Rainbow Full of Sound, takes place at Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada, Florida.

Each Garcia print comes with a certificate of authenticity, and proceeds from the sales will support educational outreach programs and more at the diving museum. More information can be found at divingmuseum.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

