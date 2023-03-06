John Mellencamp to donate his archives to Indiana University

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

John Mellencamp is bringing his legacy to Indiana University. In case you missed it, it was announced during the recent Mellencamp Symposium on the Bloomington campus that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer would donate his archives to the school.

The collection will feature photographs, instruments, significant memorabilia and more, covering not only his music and artistry, but his social activism and philanthropy.

“John’s impact on music and American culture is immense,” IU President Pamela Whitten shares. “On behalf of Hoosiers everywhere, I am exceptionally proud of John’s lifelong association with IU and deeply grateful to him for selecting the university as the permanent home for his archives.” She adds, “His collection will be an incredible resource for arts scholars and a clear source of inspiration to our students. We are thrilled to honor him and celebrate his many contributions to music, art and IU.”

Mellencamp will be commemorated on the Bloomington campus with a sculpture that’s recently been commissioned to “symbolize the strong connection Mellencamp has to his southern Indiana roots.” There will be an exhibition of the rocker’s art at the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art at Indiana University, debuting in the 2023-24 academic year.