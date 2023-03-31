AD
Entertainment News

John Travolta’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit, Indiana Jones’ machete & more hitting Hollywood auction block

todayMarch 31, 2023

Julien’s Auctions

Once again, Julien’s Auctions is letting fans get a hold of some pieces of Hollywood history, if they’ve got some serious dough burning a hole in their pockets.

The Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary auction is taking place live at the auction house in Beverly Hills and online on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23. Going on the block are a massive collection of props and wardrobe that run from John Travolta‘s iconic white three-piece suit from Saturday Night Fever to screen-used Iron Man helmets and more.

The suit is being called the centerpiece of the auction and has an estimated price tag to match: Tony Manero’s disco wear is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000. But when the hammer finally drops, don’t be surprised if it fetches way more.

Other items up for grabs include Harrison Ford‘s machete from 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which is also in the very respectable neighborhood of $100,000 to $200,000; an original Iron Man Mark XLVI helmet from 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, which could fetch $80,000 to $100,000; and Marty McFly’s hoverboard from 1989’s Back to the Future 2, which ranges from $60,000 to $80,000.

Fans can also bid on Theda Bara‘s coronation headdress from the 1917 film Cleopatra ($20,000 to $30,000), and Ralph Fiennes‘ “Voldemort” wand from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which can bring in at least $7,000, plus hundreds of other items.

Check out the 1,400-item lot up for grabs at the Julien’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

