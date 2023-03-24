AD
Entertainment News

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ already killing it at the box office

todayMarch 24, 2023

Background
Lionsgate

Fans are apparently ready for John Wick to be back. The fourth chapter of the hit franchise has already broken a series record, and it only officially hit theaters on Friday.

Variety reports John Wick: Chapter 4 snagged some $8.9 million in sneak preview ticket sales in this country on Thursday alone.

By comparison, the last film in the series, Chapter 3: Parabellum, earned $5.9 million in its domestic sneaks, John Wick 2 earned $2.2 million and the original made $950,000 during its Thursday night screenings, according to the trade.

The latest installment’s huge sneaks have put Keanu Reeves‘ latest adventure as Baba Yaga on track for not only a record opening for the series, but an impressive weekend open overall, with an expected take of up to $70 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

