AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charges; rep denies wrongdoing

todayMarch 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday following an alleged domestic dispute in New York City, ABC News has confirmed.

According to a statement from an NYPD spokesperson, a 911 call was made from a Chelsea apartment Saturday morning. The 30-year-old female victim told police she had been assaulted. Police said the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was taken into custody on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

A representative for the 33-year-old actor told ABC News that Majors “has done nothing wrong.”  “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep said.

Majors most recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

two-cuban-migrants-flew-hang-glider-to-key-west-airport:-sheriff’s-office
insert_link

National News

Two Cuban migrants flew hang glider to Key West airport: Sheriff’s office

Monroe County Sheriff's Office (KEY WEST, Fla.) -- Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider Saturday morning, authorities said. They were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at approximately 10:30 am. local time, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has deputies assigned to the airport. No serious injuries were reported, authorities said. The sheriff's office and Chief Patrol Agent Walter […]

todayMarch 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%