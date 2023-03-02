AD
Rev Rock Report

Joni Mitchell honored with the Gershwin Prize for Popular Music

todayMarch 2, 2023

NGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Joni Mitchell was honored in Washington, D.C., Tuesday night with the Library of Congress’ Gershwin Prize for Popular Music.

“It’s just a beautiful event for me,” Mitchell told the invite-only audience, according to USA Today. “So many people that I care about are here tonight from different parts of my life. New friends, old friends. It’s just kind of thrilling.” 

Mitchell treated the crowd to a two-song performance – George and Ira Gershwin’s “Summertime” and “The Circle Game,” in which she was joined by a slew of artists and friends, including James Taylor, Cyndi Lauper, Brandi Carlile, Graham Nash and Annie Lennox.

The night also featured performances celebrating Joni and her music, including “Both Sides Now,” sung by Lennox; “California,” performed by Taylor; “Shine,” performed by Carlile; and “Big Yellow Taxi,” performed by Lauper, Lennox, Carlile and others.

The Gershwin Prize has been handed out since 2007, with Paul Simon the first honoree. Last year Lionel Richie received the award, with Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Carole King and Stevie Wonder among the previous honorees.

Fans will get to see what went down at the two-hour event when it airs on PBS March 31 at 9 pm ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

