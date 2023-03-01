AD
Sports News

Josline Hernandez Earns SCAC Elite 19 Award

March 1, 2023

Background
Story courtesy of SCAC

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — In an announcement made today at the conference tournament, Schreiner University’s Josline Hernandez was named the 2023 SCAC Women’s Basketball Elite 19 award winner.

Hernandez, a senior guard from San Antonio, Texas, who earned Second Team All-SCAC honors this season, currently holds a cumulative GPA of 3.735 while working toward her graduate degree in Education.

Established prior to the 2018-19 academic year and meant to recognize the best of the best within each of the league’s 19 sponsored sports as it relates to both academic and athletic achievement, the SCAC Elite 19 is awarded to the student-athlete who has completed the equivalent of at least 60 credit hours at his or her current institution and has at least a cumulative 3.25 GPA. The student-athlete must also have earned All-SCAC First, Second or Third Team honors in his/her sport for that particular season.

To view full SCAC article (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

