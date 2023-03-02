AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain hired security guards to watch their dressing rooms on tour

todayMarch 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Journey

Journey band members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have been at odds for a while now, with dueling lawsuits, cease-and-desist letters and more. But in a new article, Billboard delves into their very public feud.

Amidst the details of their conflict, the mag reveals things have gotten so bad that the bandmates have hired security guards to watch over their dressing rooms in order to keep each other out.

A source tells Billboard Schon first hired two police officers to watch his room during the band’s 2022 tour because he thought “people were out to get him.” Then at a Florida show last spring, Cain caught an assistant, sent by Schon and his wife, Michaele, snooping around his dressing room. There’s no word on what they were looking for, but that prompted Cain to hire security to guard his room during the tour, as well.

The insider says the rest of the tour was filled with fights over whose guard outranked whose. The source notes of the Schons, “That’s just the level of pettiness and control and conspiracy they came to believe in.”

Journey is currently on their 50th anniversary Freedom tour; Billboard notes things are so bad between Schon and Cain that at their January 27 show they stood “at least 20 yards apart at all times, on opposite sides of the stage.” The tour hits University Park, Pennsylvania, on Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

james-cameron-and-his-avatar-producing-partner-quizzed-superfans-about-how-to-“improve”-‘avatar-3’
insert_link

Entertainment News

James Cameron and his Avatar producing partner quizzed superfans about how to “improve” ‘Avatar 3’

20th Century Studios There are directors who don't read reviews, there are directors who lie and say they don't read reviews, and then there's James Cameron. The Oscar-winning perfectionist director of the blockbuster Avatar franchise would have every reason to roll on into the planned third, fourth, and fifth films without looking back, seeing as The Way of Water just passed his Titanic as the third highest-grossing movie of all […]

todayMarch 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%