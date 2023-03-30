AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow in ski crash trial

todayMarch 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Christopher Willard

The jury sided with Gwyneth Paltrow in the civil trial over a 2016 ski crash involving her and Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist.

The jury unanimously found Sanderson 100% at fault in the ski crash after just over two and a half hours of deliberation. They awarded Paltrow $1 in damages.

“I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” Paltrow said in a statement. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens, said in a statement, “We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in – this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right.”

The civil trial centered on a ski accident involving Paltrow and Sanderson that occurred on Feb. 26, 2016, at Deer Valley Ski Resort in Utah.

The trial began on March 21 and both sides rested on March 30, handing the case over to the jury for deliberation.

Sanderson’s original complaint, filed in January 2019, accused Paltrow of having “skied out of control” into Sanderson and “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”

Paltrow filed a countersuit in February 2019 in which she claimed it was Sanderson who “plowed into her back,” delivering a “full ‘body blow'” and leaving her “shaken and upset.” Ultimately, she said she sustained “relatively minor” injuries.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trump-live-updates:-trump-indicted-by-manhattan-grand-jury,-sources-say
insert_link

National News

Trump live updates: Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, sources say

(NEW YORK) -- A grand jury is continuing to weigh charges against former President Donald Trump in connection with the Manhattan district attorney's probe into the 2016 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. No current or former president has ever been indicted for criminal conduct. Here is how the news is developing. All times Eastern. Check back for updates: Mar 30, 6:36 PM EDT What to know about […]

todayMarch 30, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%