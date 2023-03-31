Justin Moore + Riley Green’s “Everybody Get Along” celebrates unity

Justin Moore has enlisted Riley Green for his new song, “Everybody Get Along.”

The uptempo track finds Justin and Riley offering quips about their polar opposite likes and dislikes in the verses, before highlighting the value of unity in the chorus.

“I like this and I like that/ But when it comes down to it, we got each other’s backs/ In a world where all we do is fight and fuss and disagree/ Why can’t everybody get along like you and me?” they sing in the ebullient chorus.

“My new song ‘Everybody Get Along’ with @rileyduckman is about two guys that are very similar, but playfully disagree on everything,” Justin writes on Instagram. “Kind of like we all do these days, but somehow they make it work and they’re best buddies [handshake emoji] Let us know what y’all think [clinking beer mugs emoji].”

“Everybody Get Along” will be featured on Justin’s forthcoming album, Stray Dog. The eight-track project also includes his current single “You, Me, And Whiskey” with Priscilla Block.