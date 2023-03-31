AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Justin Moore + Riley Green’s “Everybody Get Along” celebrates unity

todayMarch 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
The Valory Music Co.

Justin Moore has enlisted Riley Green for his new song, “Everybody Get Along.”

The uptempo track finds Justin and Riley offering quips about their polar opposite likes and dislikes in the verses, before highlighting the value of unity in the chorus. 

“I like this and I like that/ But when it comes down to it, we got each other’s backs/ In a world where all we do is fight and fuss and disagree/ Why can’t everybody get along like you and me?” they sing in the ebullient chorus.

“My new song ‘Everybody Get Along’ with @rileyduckman is about two guys that are very similar, but playfully disagree on everything,” Justin writes on Instagram. “Kind of like we all do these days, but somehow they make it work and they’re best buddies [handshake emoji] Let us know what y’all think [clinking beer mugs emoji].”

“Everybody Get Along” will be featured on Justin’s forthcoming album, Stray Dog. The eight-track project also includes his current single “You, Me, And Whiskey” with Priscilla Block.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-police’s-andy-summers-announces-solo-us.-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Police’s Andy Summers announces solo U.S. tour

The Police’s Andy Summers is heading out on a solo tour this summer. The guitarist just announced dates for his A Cracked Lens + A Missing String tour, which hits the U.S. in July. Summers shares, “This is a continuation of my solo project, where I project sequences of photography with music.” The nine-date tour kicks off July 21 in Beverly, Massachusetts, wrapping September 9 in Urbana, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now. […]

todayMarch 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%